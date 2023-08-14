Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB 2023 Cattle Drive BRoll

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted the 25th Annual Cattle Drive on Aug. 24, 2023, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. A tradition that started in 1999 in partnership with the local community to pay homage to the Great Western Cattle Trail of the 1800s.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894970
    VIRIN: 230824-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847956
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFB 2023 Cattle Drive BRoll, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community
    Altus AFB
    cattle drive
    97th Air mobility wing
    2023

