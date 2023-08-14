Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Line Tip Episode 1: FOD checks

    YIGO, GUAM

    08.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Flight Line Tips is a series that explains the do's and don'ts when driving on the flight line. This is the first episode in which Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer and Tech. Sgt. Junnel Olay will be going over the proper way of doing FOD checks.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 20:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894966
    VIRIN: 230824-F-RA633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847911
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: YIGO, GU 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Line Tip Episode 1: FOD checks, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Line
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Driving
    36th Wing
    736th Air Mobility Squadron
    Flight Line Tips

