Flight Line Tips is a series that explains the do's and don'ts when driving on the flight line. This is the first episode in which Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer and Tech. Sgt. Junnel Olay will be going over the proper way of doing FOD checks.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 20:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|894966
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-RA633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109847911
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight Line Tip Episode 1: FOD checks, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
