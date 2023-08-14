Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Experience Matters: NCO Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    3d Marine Division noncommissioned officers discuss their role as leaders and how commander’s intent empowers them to quickly make decisions, which increases operational speed and tempo. 3d Marine Division is stationed in the first island chain and consistently works alongside allies and partners to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 00:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894963
    VIRIN: 230825-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847844
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experience Matters: NCO Initiative, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Marines
    Initiative
    3D MARDIV
    Experience Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT