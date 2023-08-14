3d Marine Division noncommissioned officers discuss their role as leaders and how commander’s intent empowers them to quickly make decisions, which increases operational speed and tempo. 3d Marine Division is stationed in the first island chain and consistently works alongside allies and partners to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 00:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894963
|VIRIN:
|230825-M-GC823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109847844
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Experience Matters: NCO Initiative, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
