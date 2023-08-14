CrossFit Spotlight

Produced feature video on SSgt Jackson who qualified for the CrossFit Japan Championship.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 19:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894962
|VIRIN:
|230825-N-RG587-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109847814
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
