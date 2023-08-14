Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Australian Army platoon and troop Leaders discuss interoperability

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Platoon Leader 1st. Lt. Shannon Villarino and Australian Army Troop Leader Lt. Zoe Monck discuss working together during a combined arms life fire exercise at the Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, Aug. 12, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 19:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894952
    VIRIN: 230812-A-DG300-8604
    Filename: DOD_109847751
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    This work, U.S. and Australian Army platoon and troop Leaders discuss interoperability, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1AD
    Australia
    1st Armored Division

