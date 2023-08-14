U.S. Army Platoon Leader 1st. Lt. Shannon Villarino and Australian Army Troop Leader Lt. Zoe Monck discuss working together during a combined arms life fire exercise at the Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, Aug. 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 19:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894952
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-DG300-8604
|Filename:
|DOD_109847751
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Australian Army platoon and troop Leaders discuss interoperability, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
