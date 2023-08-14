Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Happy Women’s Equality Day!

    The 19th Constitutional Amendment was officially enacted on this day in 1920, giving women the right to vote in the U.S.

    As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, we highlight improvements that the Air Force has made throughout the years and its continuous commitment to furthering gender equality within the workforce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 19:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894947
    VIRIN: 230823-F-JA727-3652
    Filename: DOD_109847637
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day Video, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women's equality day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT