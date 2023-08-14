Women's Equality Day Video

Happy Women’s Equality Day!
The 19th Constitutional Amendment was officially enacted on this day in 1920, giving women the right to vote in the U.S.
As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, we highlight improvements that the Air Force has made throughout the years and its continuous commitment to furthering gender equality within the workforce.
