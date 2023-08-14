Women's Equality Day Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy Women’s Equality Day!



The 19th Constitutional Amendment was officially enacted on this day in 1920, giving women the right to vote in the U.S.



As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, we highlight improvements that the Air Force has made throughout the years and its continuous commitment to furthering gender equality within the workforce.