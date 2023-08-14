Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 Pegasus Two-Bay Hangar Opening

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Iris Macilvaine 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    In 2018, JBMDL was the only joint base selected to receive the new KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. After 5 years of planning and hard work through 240,650 man-hours, the official ribbon cutting for the KC-46 Pegasus Two-Bay Hangar was held today! Our leaders continue to work with our local community making JBMDL the 2nd-largest employer in New Jersey, adding nearly $7 billion to the state's annual economic output.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894943
    VIRIN: 230923-F-DW851-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847588
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

