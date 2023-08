KC-46 Pegasus Two-Bay Hangar Opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2018, JBMDL was the only joint base selected to receive the new KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. After 5 years of planning and hard work through 240,650 man-hours, the official ribbon cutting for the KC-46 Pegasus Two-Bay Hangar was held today! Our leaders continue to work with our local community making JBMDL the 2nd-largest employer in New Jersey, adding nearly $7 billion to the state's annual economic output.