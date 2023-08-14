KC-46 Pegasus Two-Bay Hangar Opening

In 2018, JBMDL was the only joint base selected to receive the new KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. After 5 years of planning and hard work through 240,650 man-hours, the official ribbon cutting for the KC-46 Pegasus Two-Bay Hangar was held today! Our leaders continue to work with our local community making JBMDL the 2nd-largest employer in New Jersey, adding nearly $7 billion to the state's annual economic output.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894943
|VIRIN:
|230923-F-DW851-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109847588
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
