SrA Girdano: Air Traffic Controller

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Girdano, 355th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, discusses the importance of ATC at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. ATCs ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 17:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894942
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-DX569-2268
|Filename:
|DOD_109847576
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
