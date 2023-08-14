AFCLC TV: The Language Enabled Airman Program - A Force Multiplier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894937" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On today’s episode of #AFCLCTV, we are honored to have Air War College Commandant Brig. Gen. William Freeman and Bengali LEAP Scholar Maj Mustafa Sakib with us to discuss the importance and impact of the Language Enabled Airman Program as a force multiplier for the Air Force and the Department of Defense.