    AFCLC TV: The Language Enabled Airman Program - A Force Multiplier

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On today’s episode of #AFCLCTV, we are honored to have Air War College Commandant Brig. Gen. William Freeman and Bengali LEAP Scholar Maj Mustafa Sakib with us to discuss the importance and impact of the Language Enabled Airman Program as a force multiplier for the Air Force and the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 17:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894937
    VIRIN: 230824-F-XQ105-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847470
    Length: 00:18:03
    Location: AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFCLC TV: The Language Enabled Airman Program - A Force Multiplier, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    culture
    language
    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Air War College
    AFCLC TV

