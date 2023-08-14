SAASS: Family Legacy

Following in the footsteps of his father, Lt. Col. Matthew Dougherty recently graduated from Air University's School of Advanced Air and Space Studies' thirty-second class. His father, retired Col. Stanley Dougherty, graduated from the first class of the school back when it was known as the School of Advanced Airpower Studies.
