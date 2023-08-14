Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAASS: Family Legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Following in the footsteps of his father, Lt. Col. Matthew Dougherty recently graduated from Air University's School of Advanced Air and Space Studies' thirty-second class. His father, retired Col. Stanley Dougherty, graduated from the first class of the school back when it was known as the School of Advanced Airpower Studies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 16:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894928
    VIRIN: 230824-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847223
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Professional Military Education
    Air University
    AU
    SAASS
    School of Advanced Air and Space Studies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT