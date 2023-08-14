Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Hot Pit Refueling Training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Luke AFB came to Tyndall AFB to train 325th and 95th members on how to refuel an F-35A Lightning II while still running.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    Hot Pit
    F-35A Lightning II

