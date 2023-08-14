Tyndall Hot Pit Refueling Training

Members from Luke AFB came to Tyndall AFB to train 325th and 95th members on how to refuel an F-35A Lightning II while still running.
|08.16.2023
|08.24.2023 15:33
|Video Productions
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
