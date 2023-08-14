230803-N-AS200-1101 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 3, 2023) Navy Band Southwest's Brass Quintet performs the theme to the popular Disney series "The Mandalorian" onboard Naval Base Ventura Country (NBVC) during Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) change of command ceremony Aug. 3, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
