    The Mandalorian

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230803-N-AS200-1101 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 3, 2023) Navy Band Southwest's Brass Quintet performs the theme to the popular Disney series "The Mandalorian" onboard Naval Base Ventura Country (NBVC) during Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) change of command ceremony Aug. 3, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Mandalorian, by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NBVC
    NR-NPASE-W
    NRPASE-W
    ACCLOGWING
    Navy Band SW

