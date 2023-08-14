Members of the Oklahoma National Guard's 63rd Civil Support Team conduct swift water training with Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City Fire Service Training. The CST is a specialized National Guard unit that responds to natural and manmade disasters. The training allowed CST members to learn safe and effective water rescue techniques, while reducing risk for first responders.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 15:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894912
|VIRIN:
|230824-A-RH707-2752
|Filename:
|DOD_109847050
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Specialized Oklahoma National Guard unit conducts swift water training, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
