I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr. relinquishes command of I Marine Expeditionary Force to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, former commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a succession of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam, Lance Cpl. Savannah Norris, Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera and Pfc. Logan Courtright)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 16:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894908
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-M0312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109847005
|Length:
|01:21:59
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
