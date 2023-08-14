Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Pfc. Logan Courtright, Lance Cpl. Savannah Norris, Sgt. Ryan Pulliam and Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr. relinquishes command of I Marine Expeditionary Force to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, former commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a succession of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam, Lance Cpl. Savannah Norris, Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera and Pfc. Logan Courtright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894908
    VIRIN: 230818-M-M0312-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847005
    Length: 01:21:59
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony, by PFC Logan Courtright, LCpl Savannah Norris, Sgt Ryan Pulliam and LCpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commanding General
    I MEF
    Marines
    Assistant Commandant Marine Corps
    Succession of Command
    IMEFCOC23

