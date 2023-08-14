Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs: We are Mass Communication Specialists

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Olivia Cowart 

    304th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Reserve Sgt. Joseph Black, a mass communications specialist assigned to the 304th Public Affairs Detachment, describes the story of his career and explains his role in the Army Reserve at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2023. Black is a trained photographer and videographer with two deployments to the Middle East. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Cpl. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894898
    VIRIN: 230819-A-XD912-1001
    Filename: DOD_109846864
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: LA GRANDE, OR, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Public Affairs

    TAGS

    Photography
    Video
    Public Affairs
    Mass Communications
    Exercise News Day
    46S

