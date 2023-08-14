Public Affairs: We are Mass Communication Specialists

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Reserve Sgt. Joseph Black, a mass communications specialist assigned to the 304th Public Affairs Detachment, describes the story of his career and explains his role in the Army Reserve at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2023. Black is a trained photographer and videographer with two deployments to the Middle East. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Cpl. Olivia Cowart)