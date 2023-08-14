Public Affairs: We are Mass Communication Specialists

U.S Army Reserve Sgt. Joseph Black, a mass communications specialist assigned to the 304th Public Affairs Detachment, describes the story of his career and explains his role in the Army Reserve at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2023. Black is a trained photographer and videographer with two deployments to the Middle East. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Cpl. Olivia Cowart)
Public Affairs
