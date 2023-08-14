Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Remember

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Two years ago, on August 26th, 2021, the 24 Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/8, Combat Logistics Battalion 24, and Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 162, supported the non-combatant evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan. The 24 MEU pays tribute to the service members who lost their lives during the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Afghanistan. The efforts of these heroes and the additional U.S. and Allied service members deployed in support of Operations Allies Refuge and Allies Welcome, evacuated nearly 130,000 people out of Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    VMM-162
    USN
    USA
    24 MEU
    BLT 1/8
    CLB 24

