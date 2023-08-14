Two years ago, on August 26th, 2021, the 24 Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/8, Combat Logistics Battalion 24, and Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 162, supported the non-combatant evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan. The 24 MEU pays tribute to the service members who lost their lives during the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Afghanistan. The efforts of these heroes and the additional U.S. and Allied service members deployed in support of Operations Allies Refuge and Allies Welcome, evacuated nearly 130,000 people out of Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894893
|VIRIN:
|230824-M-FQ645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109846789
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Remember, by Sgt Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT