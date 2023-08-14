Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to units across the Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) conduct the Drill and Ceremony portion of the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Huachuca, AZ., Aug. 23, 2023. TRADOC’s Best Squad competition tests each squad’s ability to work as a team, complete common Soldier tasks and push the competitors to be all they can be. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Craig Jensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894891
    VIRIN: 230823-A-JA380-1001
    Filename: DOD_109846777
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOCBSC23 B-roll, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOCBESTSQUAD23
    TRADOCBSC23

