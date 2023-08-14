Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16TH Air Force Recognizes Women’s Equality, Women's Roles in the Military

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    16 AF (AFCYBER)

    Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26th each year to commemorate the adoption of the 19thAmendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote and paved the way for more equality. Presently, women of 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) are making their mark in careers such as: pilots, maintainers, cyber, space, Information Warfare, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, public affairs, commanders action group, Foreign Area Officer, Executive Officer, finance, aircraft maintenance, communications and logistics. We continue to celebrate the progress women have made from the past, to the present and into the future! Here at 16th Air Force #WeCan and we will

    Women's Equality has made incredible strides over the years, and throughout the next week, 16th Air Force is highlighting this progress. We continue to strive for equality and will continue to celebrate the incredible progress they've made! #WECan #16AFWomensEquality Keep breaking those barriers, reaching for the stars and showing #WECan! #16AFWomensEquality

    We have achieved so much in the journey towards women's equality, and there's still more to do! 16th Air Force continues to celebrate the progress we've made and continues to empower each other to reach new heights. Together, #WECan achieve anything!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894887
    VIRIN: 230801-F-RN139-8759
    Filename: DOD_109846734
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16TH Air Force Recognizes Women’s Equality, Women's Roles in the Military, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WECan
    16AFWomensEquality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT