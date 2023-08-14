16TH Air Force Recognizes Women’s Equality, Impacting Information Warfare

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26th each year to commemorate the adoption of the 19thAmendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote and paved the way for more equality. Presently, women of 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) are making their mark in careers such as: pilots, maintainers, cyber, space, Information Warfare, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, public affairs, commanders action group, Foreign Area Officer, Executive Officer, finance, aircraft maintenance, communications and logistics. We continue to celebrate the progress women have made from the past, to the present and into the future! Here at 16th Air Force #WeCan and we will



Women's Equality has made incredible strides over the years, and throughout the next week, 16th Air Force is highlighting this progress. We continue to strive for equality and will continue to celebrate the incredible progress they've made! #WECan #16AFWomensEquality Keep breaking those barriers, reaching for the stars and showing #WECan! #16AFWomensEquality



We have achieved so much in the journey towards women's equality, and there's still more to do! 16th Air Force continues to celebrate the progress we've made and continues to empower each other to reach new heights. Together, #WECan achieve anything!