    Department of the Navy Insider Threat Awareness Month

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security)

    Video produced by Jonathan Snyder, Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity
    September kicks off National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM). The Department of the Navy (DON) is working with the Department of Defense (DoD), the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), and other agencies to ensure every member of the Marine Corps and Navy are educated on insider risk indicators, bystander engagement, and how to report concerns. NITAM strengthens insider threat programs by drawing attention to the threats faced by all members of the DON workforce. This PSA featuring Victor Minella, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security, raises awareness and provides education on Insider Threat Indicators. This PSA is available to be used on social media or for training sessions.
    There are multiple ways to report. An individual can go to their security manager or they can report through email to the Navy or Marine Corps Insider Threat Hubs. These reports can be made anonymously.
    Navy Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat.fct@navy.mil
    Marine Corps Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat@usmc.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 11:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894884
    VIRIN: 230824-N-GG306-1001
    Filename: DOD_109846677
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US

