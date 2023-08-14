U.S. Airmen with the 39th Air Base Wing supported the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Battalion and the 62nd Air Lift Wing during Exercise Agile Spirit 23 in cooperation with the Turkish Air Force and Turkish Land Forces Aug. 22, 2023, out of Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Incirlik AB’s forward-based posture as a power projection platform enhances strategic deterrence, agile combat employment and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. and allied interests along NATO’s southern flank. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard.
This work, U.S., Turkish allies conduct Joint readiness exercise during Agile Spirit 23, by Capt. Kaitlin Cashin and SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
