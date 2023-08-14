Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Turkish allies conduct Joint readiness exercise during Agile Spirit 23

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.22.2023

    Video by Capt. Kaitlin Cashin and Staff Sgt. Peter Reft

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 39th Air Base Wing supported the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Battalion and the 62nd Air Lift Wing during Exercise Agile Spirit 23 in cooperation with the Turkish Air Force and Turkish Land Forces Aug. 22, 2023, out of Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Incirlik AB’s forward-based posture as a power projection platform enhances strategic deterrence, agile combat employment and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. and allied interests along NATO’s southern flank. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894873
    VIRIN: 230822-F-YW404-1001
    Filename: DOD_109846568
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Turkish allies conduct Joint readiness exercise during Agile Spirit 23, by Capt. Kaitlin Cashin and SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    AgileSpirit
    TrainToWin

