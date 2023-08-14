Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 and CALFEX 1920x1080

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.13.2023

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This year was the first that a unit from the 1st Armored Division participated in the exercise. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:12
