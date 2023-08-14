B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers, multinational troops participate in Exercise Bourlon Lancer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division; and British soldiers with the U.K. Royal Lancers, both supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, participate in exercise Bourlon Lancer at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 24. Exercise Bourlon Lancer is a British-led noncommissioned officer course spanning five days. Participants from five different nations included British, Croatian, Romanian, Polish, and American soldiers with Task Force Ivy. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)