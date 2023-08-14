Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers, multinational troops participate in Exercise Bourlon Lancer

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division; and British soldiers with the U.K. Royal Lancers, both supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, participate in exercise Bourlon Lancer at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 24. Exercise Bourlon Lancer is a British-led noncommissioned officer course spanning five days. Participants from five different nations included British, Croatian, Romanian, Polish, and American soldiers with Task Force Ivy. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers, multinational troops participate in Exercise Bourlon Lancer, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

