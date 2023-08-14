Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIRES Summit II Interviews

    NORWAY

    08.22.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Norway Colonel KJ Søyland, Inspector of Artillery and Army Air Defense for the Norwegian Army, and U.S. Marine Corps Major Chace Nelson, Composite Battery Commander, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), discuss interoperability at the FIRES Summit II in Setermoen, Norway, Aug. 22, 2023. The event, hosted by Col. Søyland and the Norwegian Armed Forces, strengthens interoperability with our Norwegian allies and allows the U.S. to demonstrate its technology and capabilities in the Arctic region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:40
    Category: Interviews
    This work, FIRES Summit II Interviews, by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USMC
    EUCOM
    Partnership
    Artillery
    Nordic
    MFEA

