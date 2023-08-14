FIRES Summit II Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norway Colonel KJ Søyland, Inspector of Artillery and Army Air Defense for the Norwegian Army, and U.S. Marine Corps Major Chace Nelson, Composite Battery Commander, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), discuss interoperability at the FIRES Summit II in Setermoen, Norway, Aug. 22, 2023. The event, hosted by Col. Søyland and the Norwegian Armed Forces, strengthens interoperability with our Norwegian allies and allows the U.S. to demonstrate its technology and capabilities in the Arctic region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)