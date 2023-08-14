Soldiers with the Malaysian Armed Forces participate as students during the Malaysian Peacekeeping Intelligence (MPKI) course during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 22, 2023. MPKI is a key part of the Critical Enabler Capability Enhancement Event for Keris Aman that enhances the United Nations intelligence operations and capabilities while growing the knowledge and cohesion of the Peacekeepers attending the course.(Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 06:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894850
|VIRIN:
|230822-N-XP971-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109846183
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Aman 23| Malaysian Peacekeeping Intelligence Training, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
