Financial Management Specialist - Spc. Rukhsar Yousufi

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Rukhsar Yousufi, financial management specialist, 368th Financial Management Support Unit, shares her experience during her deployment in Kuwait. Rukhsar is responsible for making sure that financial obligations to vendors and servicemembers are met. Financial management technicians also act as cashiers, maintain financial records and reports, and analyze financial data. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)