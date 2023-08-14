Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Financial Management Specialist - Spc. Rukhsar Yousufi

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.16.2023

    Video by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Rukhsar Yousufi, financial management specialist, 368th Financial Management Support Unit, shares her experience during her deployment in Kuwait. Rukhsar is responsible for making sure that financial obligations to vendors and servicemembers are met. Financial management technicians also act as cashiers, maintain financial records and reports, and analyze financial data. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 06:29
    Category: Interviews
