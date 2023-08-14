On August 2nd, the Baumholder Youth Sports & Fitness Center and Ohio Wesleyan Men's Soccer partnered for their traditional free youth soccer clinic! This gave the kids a glimpse of what their future could be like!
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 05:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894841
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-VB767-7491
|PIN:
|7491
|Filename:
|DOD_109846099
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soccer Clinic, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soccer
Baumholder
LEAVE A COMMENT