Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soccer Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    08.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On August 2nd, the Baumholder Youth Sports & Fitness Center and Ohio Wesleyan Men's Soccer partnered for their traditional free youth soccer clinic! This gave the kids a glimpse of what their future could be like!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 05:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894841
    VIRIN: 230803-A-VB767-7491
    PIN: 7491
    Filename: DOD_109846099
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soccer Clinic, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soccer

    Baumholder

    TAGS

    Soccer
    Baumholder
    CYSSports
    USAGRheinland-PfalzACS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT