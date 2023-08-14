SGT Kevin Koziol Know Your Mil (Broll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SGT Kevin Koziol, Heavy Drop Sergeant for the 5th Quartermaster Aerial Delivery Company, shares his journey though the Army and the important of his job on Aug, 15th 2023 on Rhein Ordinance Barracks, Germany. SGT Koziol plays a vital role in ensuring loads and parachutes are up to standard. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)