SGT Kevin Koziol, Heavy Drop Sergeant for the 5th Quartermaster Aerial Delivery Company, shares his journey though the Army and the important of his job on Aug, 15th 2023 on Rhein Ordinance Barracks, Germany. SGT Koziol plays a vital role in ensuring loads and parachutes are up to standard. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 05:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894839
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-JV318-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109846093
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SGT Kevin Koziol Know Your Mil (Aroll), by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
