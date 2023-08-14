Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Kevin Koziol Know Your Mil (720p No Graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    SGT Kevin Koziol, Heavy Drop Sergeant for the 5th Quartermaster Aerial Delivery Company, shares his journey though the Army and the important of his job on Aug, 15th 2023 on Rhein Ordinance Barracks, Germany. SGT Koziol plays a vital role in ensuring loads and parachutes are up to standard. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 05:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894837
    VIRIN: 230815-A-JV318-1003
    Filename: DOD_109846091
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    Parachute
    quartermaster
    Rigger
    readiness
    Army
    Aerial Delivery

