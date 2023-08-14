Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders strengthen combat capabilities through CAPEX

    RAF FAIRFORD, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 420th Munitions Squadron participated a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise from Aug. 7-11 at RAF Welford to enhance munition production capabilities as well as further interoperability with other U.S. Air Force units and Royal Air Force counterparts.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 03:37
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, CAM, GB

    AMMO
    Pathfinders
    CAPEX
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

