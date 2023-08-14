The 420th Munitions Squadron participated a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise from Aug. 7-11 at RAF Welford to enhance munition production capabilities as well as further interoperability with other U.S. Air Force units and Royal Air Force counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 03:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894833
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109846078
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, CAM, GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Pathfinders strengthen combat capabilities through CAPEX, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
