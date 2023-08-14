230823-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (August 24, 2023) The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's Yokosuka Branch held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of their new office location. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 00:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894829
|VIRIN:
|230823-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109845663
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Opening - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT