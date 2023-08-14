Janine Harper, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation family advocacy program manager, participated in the Community Resource Expo at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. As a family advocacy program manager, Harper made connections with community resources because their focus is helping to make the community a safer, more enjoyable environment for all Humphreys personnel and dependents. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 22:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894826
|VIRIN:
|230818-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109845426
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Advocacy Program helps Camp Humphreys, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
