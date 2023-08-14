Family Advocacy Program helps Camp Humphreys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Janine Harper, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation family advocacy program manager, participated in the Community Resource Expo at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. As a family advocacy program manager, Harper made connections with community resources because their focus is helping to make the community a safer, more enjoyable environment for all Humphreys personnel and dependents. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)