    Family Advocacy Program helps Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Janine Harper, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation family advocacy program manager, participated in the Community Resource Expo at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. As a family advocacy program manager, Harper made connections with community resources because their focus is helping to make the community a safer, more enjoyable environment for all Humphreys personnel and dependents. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 22:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894826
    VIRIN: 230818-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_109845426
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Morning Calm Center
    Community Resource Expo
    Family Advocacy Program Manager

