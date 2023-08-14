Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS 2nd Annual MA Ball

    JAPAN

    08.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department held its Master-at-Arms (MA) Ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan on August 18, 2023.The ball celebrates the long history and significance of the Sailors who belong to the MA rating or career field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Fields)

