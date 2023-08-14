CFAS 2nd Annual MA Ball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894823" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department held its Master-at-Arms (MA) Ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan on August 18, 2023.The ball celebrates the long history and significance of the Sailors who belong to the MA rating or career field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Fields)