CFAS 2nd Annual MA Ball

The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department held its Master-at-Arms (MA) Ball at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan on August 18, 2023.The ball celebrates the long history and significance of the Sailors who belong to the MA rating or career field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Fields)
