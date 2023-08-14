USAG Humphreys Community Resource Expo took place at the Morning Calm Center on August 18, 2023. This event hosted clubs, organizations, as well as local resources that provided a plethora of information and giveaways!
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 21:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894821
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-NT205-7702
|Filename:
|DOD_109845343
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys Community Resource Expo, by SGT Timothy Baso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
