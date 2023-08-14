Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Thrift Store Day

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Navy Marine Corp Relief Society held a celebration for National Thrift Store Day on August 17th, 2023. The mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to manage, provide and administer financial, educational and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, their eligible family members and survivors in need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 20:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894820
    VIRIN: 230817-N-HI741-6747
    Filename: DOD_109845321
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    This work, National Thrift Store Day, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sasebo
    sale
    NMCRS
    thrift store

