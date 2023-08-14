video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy Marine Corp Relief Society held a celebration for National Thrift Store Day on August 17th, 2023. The mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to manage, provide and administer financial, educational and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, their eligible family members and survivors in need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)