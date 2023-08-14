The Navy Marine Corp Relief Society held a celebration for National Thrift Store Day on August 17th, 2023. The mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to manage, provide and administer financial, educational and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, their eligible family members and survivors in need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)
|08.17.2023
|08.23.2023 20:31
|Video Productions
|894820
|230817-N-HI741-6747
|DOD_109845321
|00:00:29
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
This work, National Thrift Store Day, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
