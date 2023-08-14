Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet "Outpost Outspoken", the official podcast of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Have you heard YPG's podcast, Outpost Outspoken?

    On the air since 2021, every episode delivers the story of YPG's vital mission and positive involvement in the Greater Yuma area straight from the folks who do so much for both the American Warfighter and the Yuma community.

    Listen at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/498/outpost-outspoken; on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher Radio, and TuneIn Radio; or linked from all of YPG's official social media pages.

    Outpost Outspoken-- listen today!

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 19:53
    TAGS

    podcast
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Outpost Outspoken

