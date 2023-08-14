Have you heard YPG's podcast, Outpost Outspoken?
On the air since 2021, every episode delivers the story of YPG's vital mission and positive involvement in the Greater Yuma area straight from the folks who do so much for both the American Warfighter and the Yuma community.
Listen at https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/498/outpost-outspoken; on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher Radio, and TuneIn Radio; or linked from all of YPG's official social media pages.
Outpost Outspoken-- listen today!
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 19:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894817
|VIRIN:
|230823-A-IK096-3959
|Filename:
|DOD_109845308
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet "Outpost Outspoken", the official podcast of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT