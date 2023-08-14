Meet "The Outpost", the official newspaper of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Have you heard of YPG's newspaper, The Outpost? Published since 1951, inside you'll find articles about our developmental test mission, our Soldiers, our employees, and events happening on post.



Pick up an issue on post, or read it online at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/YPG, or linked from all of YPG's official social media pages.



The Outpost-- read it today!