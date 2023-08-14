Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet "The Outpost", the official newspaper of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Have you heard of YPG's newspaper, The Outpost? Published since 1951, inside you'll find articles about our developmental test mission, our Soldiers, our employees, and events happening on post.

    Pick up an issue on post, or read it online at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/YPG, or linked from all of YPG's official social media pages.

    The Outpost-- read it today!

    This work, Meet "The Outpost", the official newspaper of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    The Outpost

