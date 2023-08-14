Soldiers from the 308th MP Company conduct detainee operations and training exercises during Titan Warrior at Camp Shelby, MS. Titan Warrior is a two-week long exercise where units within the 290th train on job specific tasks and basic soldiering skills.
This work, 2023 TITAN WARRIOR | 308 MP Company, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
