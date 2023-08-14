Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 TITAN WARRIOR | 308 MP Company

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Spc. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Soldiers from the 308th MP Company conduct detainee operations and training exercises during Titan Warrior at Camp Shelby, MS. Titan Warrior is a two-week long exercise where units within the 290th train on job specific tasks and basic soldiering skills.

