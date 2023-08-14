USACE is actively supporting Hawaii Wildfires

Angel Alvarez, action officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hawaii Wildfires debris planning and response team discusses what it means to support local, state and federal agencies responding to the Hawaii Wildfires Aug. 22, 2023 on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. USACE deployed a Debris Management Cell and a Planning and Response Team to assist with debris planning and to assist with debris removal estimates.
|08.23.2023
|08.23.2023 18:21
|Package
|894810
|230823-A-LI032-1002
|DOD_109845147
|00:00:37
|HI, US
|0
|0
