    USACE is actively supporting Hawaii Wildfires

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Patrick Moes and Joshua Voda

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Angel Alvarez, action officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hawaii Wildfires debris planning and response team discusses what it means to support local, state and federal agencies responding to the Hawaii Wildfires Aug. 22, 2023 on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. USACE deployed a Debris Management Cell and a Planning and Response Team to assist with debris planning and to assist with debris removal estimates.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 18:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894810
    VIRIN: 230823-A-LI032-1002
    Filename: DOD_109845147
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HI, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

