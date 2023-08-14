USACE is actively supporting Hawaii Wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Angel Alvarez, action officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hawaii Wildfires debris planning and response team discusses what it means to support local, state and federal agencies responding to the Hawaii Wildfires Aug. 22, 2023 on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. USACE deployed a Debris Management Cell and a Planning and Response Team to assist with debris planning and to assist with debris removal estimates.