    Women's Equality Day 2023

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video "Women's Equality Day 2023: features the Commander of U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, Colonel Ronnie D. Anderson, Jr. and various women throughout the JMC workforce highlighting progression in Women's Equality throughout time.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 18:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894809
    VIRIN: 230823-A-YZ466-7156
    PIN: 23823
    Filename: DOD_109845110
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day 2023, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Munitions Command

