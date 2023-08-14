This video "Women's Equality Day 2023: features the Commander of U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, Colonel Ronnie D. Anderson, Jr. and various women throughout the JMC workforce highlighting progression in Women's Equality throughout time.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 18:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894809
|VIRIN:
|230823-A-YZ466-7156
|PIN:
|23823
|Filename:
|DOD_109845110
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's Equality Day 2023, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT