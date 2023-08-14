Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F PT Extender Course

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Joseph Calixto, assigned to 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, talks about his experience during the H2F PT extender course and why he recommends leaders to attend the course. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 16:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894796
    VIRIN: 230823-A-WA772-3189
    Filename: DOD_109844941
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H2F PT Extender Course, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    New York
    Fort Drum
    Health and Fitness
    Readiness
    CIMT
    H2F
    PT Extender

