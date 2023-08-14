3 Easy Tips for Hard Conversations - Part 2 (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part 2 - Find the Words



Is a friend having a tough time? Do you want to talk to them and don't know how? Dr. Eric Morganstein gives 3 tips on how to talk to a friend or colleague who you think might be having a hard time.



1. Set the stage for a conversation

2. Find the words

3. Follow-up



This is the second video in a series that gives advice on mental health issues for service members.



This video has captions embedded for social media.