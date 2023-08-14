Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3 Easy Tips for Hard Conversations - Part 3 (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Part 3 - Follow Up

    Is a friend having a tough time? Do you want to talk to them and don't know how? Dr. Eric Morganstein gives 3 tips on how to talk to a friend or colleague who you think might be having a hard time.

    1. Set the stage for a conversation
    2. Find the words
    3. Follow-up

    This is the third video in a series that gives advice on mental health issues for service members.

    This video has captions embedded for social media.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894769
    VIRIN: 230824-O-XH734-6745
    Filename: DOD_109844714
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: MD, US

    mental health
    behavioral health
    USUHS
    DHA
    MHSsocial

