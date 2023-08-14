3 Easy Tips for Hard Conversations - Part 1 (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

Is a friend having a tough time? Do you want to talk to them and don't know how? Dr. Eric Morganstein gives 3 tips on how to talk to a friend or colleague who you think might be having a hard time.
1. Set the stage for a conversation - find a time when you both have the time and aren't rushed
2. Find the words
3. Follow-up
This is the first video in a series that gives advice on mental health issues for service members.
This video has captions embedded for social media.
