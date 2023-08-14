Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Will Mental Health Services Affect My Security Clearance? (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. Eric Morganstein addresses a very common question: Will seeking mental or behavioral health services affect my security clearance? The short answer is: No.

    A study from 2012 - 2018 looked at 2.3 million security clearances. Of those 2.3 million clearances, almost 47,000 people reported psychological health issues. Of those 47,000 people, only 12 people (2 people a year) had a negative effect on their security clearance.

    This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894767
    VIRIN: 230824-O-XH734-6605
    Filename: DOD_109844712
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Will Mental Health Services Affect My Security Clearance? (VERTICAL CAPTIONS), by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    behavioral health
    security clearance
    USUHS
    DHA
    MHSsocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT