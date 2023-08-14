Dr. Eric Morganstein addresses a very common question: Will seeking mental or behavioral health services affect my security clearance? The short answer is: No.
A study from 2012 - 2018 looked at 2.3 million security clearances. Of those 2.3 million clearances, almost 47,000 people reported psychological health issues. Of those 47,000 people, only 12 people (2 people a year) had a negative effect on their security clearance.
This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894767
|VIRIN:
|230824-O-XH734-6605
|Filename:
|DOD_109844712
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Will Mental Health Services Affect My Security Clearance? (VERTICAL CAPTIONS), by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT