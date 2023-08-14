Top Signs You Might Need Some Help (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

We all have difficulties. Dr. Eric Morganstein gives us his top signals that let us know we might need some help.
- not sleeping well
- trouble at work
- continuing conflicts with people
- increased substance use (alcohol, tobacco, medication)
- thinking about hurting yourself or other people
This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth
