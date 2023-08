Top Signs You Might Need Some Help (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We all have difficulties. Dr. Eric Morganstein gives us his top signals that let us know we might need some help.



- not sleeping well

- trouble at work

- continuing conflicts with people

- increased substance use (alcohol, tobacco, medication)

- thinking about hurting yourself or other people



This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth



