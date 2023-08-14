Who can I talk to? - Some Tips for Mental Healthcare (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

Dr. Eric Morganstein gives some suggetions on who you can talk to if you are having a difficult time.
Some people you might want to talk to are a peer, a trusted supervisor, someone who has gone through what you've been through, someone who you trust to keep your confidentiality, a faith leader, a mentor, your primary care provider, or a mental health provider.
This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth
