    Who can I talk to? - Some Tips for Mental Healthcare (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. Eric Morganstein gives some suggetions on who you can talk to if you are having a difficult time.

    Some people you might want to talk to are a peer, a trusted supervisor, someone who has gone through what you've been through, someone who you trust to keep your confidentiality, a faith leader, a mentor, your primary care provider, or a mental health provider.

    This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth

    This video has captions embedded for social media.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894763
    VIRIN: 230824-O-XH734-6292
    Filename: DOD_109844708
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Who can I talk to? - Some Tips for Mental Healthcare (VERTICAL CAPTIONS), by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    behavioral health
    USUHS
    DHA
    MHSsocial

