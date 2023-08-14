Donating With Dignity | 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp | CST 2023

Cadets from 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, participate in a blood drive at Fort Knox, Ky., August 3, 2023. The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) is the official blood program of the U.S. military that collects, tests, stores, transports and distributes blood products to military locations around the world, wherever and whenever it’s needed most. To find out more about donating blood to the Armed Services Blood Program, visit https://www.militaryblood.dod.mil/ online, and donate to save a life today.
Produced by Madelyn Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office
|08.03.2023
|08.23.2023 14:43
|Package
|894760
|230803-O-MN346-5913
|DOD_109844704
|00:01:48
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|0
|0
