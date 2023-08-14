Donating With Dignity | 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp | CST 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894760" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadets from 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, participate in a blood drive at Fort Knox, Ky., August 3, 2023. The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) is the official blood program of the U.S. military that collects, tests, stores, transports and distributes blood products to military locations around the world, wherever and whenever it’s needed most. To find out more about donating blood to the Armed Services Blood Program, visit https://www.militaryblood.dod.mil/ online, and donate to save a life today.



Produced by Madelyn Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office