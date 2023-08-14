Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donating With Dignity | 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp | CST 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 2nd Regiment, Basic Camp, participate in a blood drive at Fort Knox, Ky., August 3, 2023. The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) is the official blood program of the U.S. military that collects, tests, stores, transports and distributes blood products to military locations around the world, wherever and whenever it’s needed most. To find out more about donating blood to the Armed Services Blood Program, visit https://www.militaryblood.dod.mil/ online, and donate to save a life today.

    Produced by Madelyn Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

