B-Roll of Construction Crews work on repairing the St. Georges Bridge in St. Georges Delaware on Aug 8, 2023. Repairs include demolishing and replacing the bridge decking, median barrier, drainage features; replacing bridge approaches and roadways; and repairing other bridge structural features.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894755
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-OI229-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109844683
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|ST. GEORGES, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, St Georges Bridge Repair B-Roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
